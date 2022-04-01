On strike for a year, coal miners in Alabama are ready to go back to work

Rescue crews are searching for a Kentucky coal miner who is missing after a reported roof collapse 14,000 feet underground.The collapse was reported about an hour after James D Brown, 33, a roof bolter at the D-29 Darby Fork mine in Harlan County, Kentucky, began his shift in the mine on Sunday at 10pm.Crews from the Kentucky Division of Mine Safety have been sent to investigate.“The Kentuckians who go into mines daily to provide the coal that helps power this country face particular dangers and deserve our gratitude,” Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said in a statement. “Britainy and I...

ACCIDENTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO