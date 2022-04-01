Ball Farm Event Center’s “Spring Fling” is April 8 and 9

The Hillsdale County Intermediate School District’s Early Childhood Department and the Great Start Collaborative teamed up Tuesday for a first-ever Spring Fling event. The organizations were joined by community partners for the drive-through event at the ISD’s location on Beck Road in Hillsdale where families drove through to pickup crafts, activities and snacks, as well as receive useful resource information. The Spring Fling was the first event held in the spring season for the organizations who have held similar events in the summer, fall and winter seasons previously. This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Hillsdale County ISD's ‘Spring Fling’ offers crafts, activities for families

