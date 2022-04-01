ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, TN

Cougar Baseball home tonight. CCHS Tennis at West Hills.

By Wlaf1450
1450wlaf.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – While Campbell Tennis travels to play its second match of the season this afternoon at West Hills against West, Cougar Baseball hosts Scott at Brown-Archer Field on...

1450wlaf.com

Comments / 0

Related
KISS 106

Backyard Baseball Equipment For Running Drills & Perfecting Skills

Spring is here and you know what that means: longer days, blooming flowers, seasonal allergies and baseball! I’m not just talking about the major leagues, either. Spring is prime time for little league, High School ball, neighborhood games and practicing plays in the backyard past sundown. Whether you’re working on your own skills or helping out a budding baseball player these key pieces of at-home equipment will help you get the most out of training.
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Jacksboro, TN
County
Campbell County, TN
Campbell County, TN
Sports
WHSV

Sports officials needed in the Valley

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - There is a lack of officials in high school spring sports, causing games to be postponed in the Valley. Officiating is not an easy task, but the role of an umpire is essential in competitive sports. Over time, some umpires have left the playing field to retire. Others have left to focus on full-time jobs.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Sportico

March Madness Daily: Kansas, UConn Could Cash In With NCAA Tourney Wins

Click here to read the full article. A pair of remaining March Madness title contenders will cash in from their runs in their respective NCAA tournaments—the question that remains is how much they’ll make. Both Kansas, which will appear in Monday night’s men’s finale, and UConn have performance bonuses in their apparel contracts that reward making it to their tournament’s final weekend. The Jayhawks have already secured a $250,000 bonus with their Final Four appearance, according to a copy of their agreement with Adidas, and stand to make as much as $1 million more when all is said and done. A...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WVNS

Challenger Baseball Little League starts opening day with games

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– It’s time to play ball! The Challenger Little League started its season on Saturday, April 2, 2022 with opening day at the Beckley Little League Fields. The day started off with opening ceremonies and the National Anthem. Teams played games in the morning and continued throughout the afternoon. Lisa Matherly-Lilly is the […]
BECKLEY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Hills#Home Tonight#Baseball Players#Cougar Baseball#Campbell Tennis#Campbell Track Field#Cchs Baseball#Carpet Paint Center
KFYR-TV

Dickinson Softball hopeful for another state title run

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Softball in North Dakota has only 12 seasons under its belt. In four of those years, Dickinson has found their way to the championship game. It wasn’t until this past spring when the Midgets were able to finally get it done, and now have a chance to go back-to-back.
DICKINSON, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy