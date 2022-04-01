Cougar Baseball home tonight. CCHS Tennis at West Hills.

Click here to read the full article. A pair of remaining March Madness title contenders will cash in from their runs in their respective NCAA tournaments—the question that remains is how much they’ll make. Both Kansas, which will appear in Monday night’s men’s finale, and UConn have performance bonuses in their apparel contracts that reward making it to their tournament’s final weekend. The Jayhawks have already secured a $250,000 bonus with their Final Four appearance, according to a copy of their agreement with Adidas, and stand to make as much as $1 million more when all is said and done. A...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 27 MINUTES AGO