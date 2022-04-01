ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Bruins bust out for 8-1 victory over Devils as Rask honored

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3albzW_0ewIv2SR00
Bruins beat Devils Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark, left, celebrates with goaltender Jeremy Swayman after the Bruins defeated the New Jersey Devils 8-1 in an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa/AP)

Boston — Former Boston College captain Marc McLaughlin scored in his NHL debut during a six-goal second-period outburst that propelled the Bruins to an 8-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils. Brad Marchand had two goals for Boston and had a third waved off even as the fans littered the ice with caps to celebrate the would-be hat trick. Patrice Bergeron had a goal and two assists, and David Pastrnak had three assists to help the Bruins to their most goals since Thanksgiving, 2019. The Bruins won for the fifth time in six games and the 15th in their last 19. The Devils’ ninth straight road loss eliminated them from playoff contention.

