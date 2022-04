BROOKINGS – The Brookings School Board on Monday finalized the last day of school for the district this year, which will be a noon dismissal on May 23. The Brookings School District has missed three school days due to snow this year, which means administrators had the option to possibly move back the last day of school to “make up” those days. Superintendent Klint Willert recommended however that the last day of school remain on May 23.

