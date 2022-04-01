ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

2 shot on West Florida Street in Greensboro, police say

By Emily Mikkelsen
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n3A0e_0ewIu3EX00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are in the hospital after an early morning shooting.

Just after 2 a.m. on Friday, officers were called to Coliseum Billiards on W. Florida Street about a shooting. Officers found two people who had been shot. Both were taken to the hospital and are stable, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

FOX8 News

Greensboro man shot, killed; homicide investigation underway

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police began a homicide investigation on Wednesday after a man was shot and killed, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. On Tuesday at 3:16 p.m., police responded to the 30 block of Ackland Drive when they were told about a shooting.  Officers found a man, later identified as […]
GREENSBORO, NC
