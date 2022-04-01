2 shot on West Florida Street in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are in the hospital after an early morning shooting.

Just after 2 a.m. on Friday, officers were called to Coliseum Billiards on W. Florida Street about a shooting. Officers found two people who had been shot. Both were taken to the hospital and are stable, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

