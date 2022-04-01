Kremlin ready to explain Ukraine situation to French actor Depardieu after criticism

April 1 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Friday said it was ready to explain the situation in Ukraine to French actor Gerard Depardieu, who on Thursday criticised what he described as President Vladimir Putin's "crazy, unacceptable excesses" there.

Depardieu, who took up Russian nationality in 2013 and has praised Putin in the past, told Agence France-Presse on Thursday: "the Russian people are not responsible for the crazy, unacceptable excesses of their leaders like Vladimir Putin." read more

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Depardieu probably does not completely understand the situation.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Conor Humphries

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.