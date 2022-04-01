ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

World’s Biggest Bounce House Coming to NY For Inflatable Summer Fun

By Polly
Lite 98.7
Lite 98.7
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's back! The world's biggest bounce house returns to New York for inflatable summer fun. The Big Bounce America is back after a two-year COVID break. Spend the day shooting hoops, climbing towers, sliding into a ball pit, chilling on oversized couches and chairs for 3 hours of unlimited bouncing...

lite987.com

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Lite 98.7
Lite 98.7

6K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

1M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Mix 93.1

The World’s Biggest Crawfish Festival Is Coming To Texas In April

As you already know, its mudbug season everywhere and I remember a time when folks didn't want to touch crawfish, now everybody loves them for the most part. I've always been leery about eating boiled crawfish in Texas because like everything else, folks here try to "put their own twist" to something simple like pouring "sauce" onto a seafood that you will have to PEEL to eat, which to me, is kind of ass backwards. If you want sauce, peel, then DIP...but I digress.
TYLER, TX
Simplemost

The Best Inflatable Truck Bed Pools For Making Your Summer More Fun

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Have you ever wanted to take your pool with you on a hot summer...
CARS
WTVQ

Jurassic Quest, nation’s biggest dinosaur experience, coming to Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The largest and most realistic dinosaur event in North America returns to Lexington this June. According to organizers, Jurassic Quest opens at Central Bank Center for a limited run June 10-12. Organizers say Jurassic Quest is one of the first indoor family edutainment shows to re-launch since March 2020 due to the pandemic and will open indoors with unique experiences for the whole family including life-like dinosaurs, some of the largest rideable dinosaurs in North America, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities including a fossil dig and real fossils like T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn and life-size dino skull, a “Triceratots” soft play area for our littlest explorers, bounce houses and inflatable attractions, photo opportunities, and more.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Lite 98.7

Upstate NY Campground Rated One Of The Best Parks In The Nation

There are so many great places to camp in Upstate New York. Thanks to a new survey, one is getting some national praise. The Samuel F. Pryor III Shawangunk Gateway Campground has been named one of the Top-12 best places to camp in the United States by Travel + Leisure Magazine. The state park is located in Ulster County, near Shawangunk Mountains in the Hudson Valley.
SHAWANGUNK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflatable#Big Bounce#The Big Bounce America#Covid#Guinness#Dj Mc#Giant
Lite 98.7

New York State’s Most Fun Places to Stay Overnight

You have so many wonderful places to stay overnight during your stay in Upstate New York. We have swanky high-rise hotels, lavish golf resorts, beautiful lakeside retreats, and a whole lot more. But lets talk off the grid for a minute. I mean seriously off the grid. Here is a...
TRAVEL
Lite 98.7

Ooh Ooh, That Smell: Is This Really NY’s Favorite Candle Scent?

Okay, so this might be considered unmanly by my fellow male brethren, but I have a confession to make: I like scented candles. Wait a minute, hear me out: the only reason I like them is because it's an easy way to combat your apartment from smelling like a gym locker. And to me, you get more bang for your buck than if you just sprayed Febreze a couple times a day. It's a more constant, steady defense against stink.
PIZZA
Lite 98.7

Refreshing Cocktail Is The Most Popular In New York, Does Anyone Drink It?

When you think of cocktails, this one might just slip your mind. A lot of people in New York drink one. When you order a cocktail, every bar you go to will have a menu with an endless variety of choices. A lot of places will offer up their unique twist on a classic cocktail like an Old Fashioned or a Manhattan. Some classics though shouldn't be messed with, like for instance, Tom Collins. Another thing about that certain concoction of spirits is that it is refreshing, but not the choice for New York. Or at least not the one that New York has as its most popular.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Lite 98.7

NY Has More Breweries Than Wineries, Which Is More Popular Online?

You easily could come to that assumption, but the answer is not exactly when it comes to ordering it online. In New York State, the fact is, we have not only a lot of breweries, but also quite a lot of wineries. In the last decade alone, breweries have skyrocketed in popularity to the point now they outweigh the number of wineries. With that statistic, maybe Utica is a trendsetter with F.X. Matt Brewery being they have been around quite a long time. One thing is worth asking though, beer or wine?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lite 98.7

10 Ways You Can Get Ready to Win $10,000 This Spring

Your chance to win cash—up to $10,000—kicks off on Monday, April 4th. Are you ready to see your bank balance boosted? Here are 10 things you need to do to prep for your chance to win Dave and Kaylin's Workday Payday:. 1. Check Your Specs. You're not seeing...
HOBBIES
Lite 98.7

What These Famous New Yorkers’ Signatures Are Worth on eBay

Have you ever been reading about a famous person in history and thought, "I wonder what their signature is worth in 2022"?. Well, so did I, so I did a little digging. I took some of the most famous New Yorkers in history and went on eBay to see what their signatures were selling for.
INTERNET
Lite 98.7

70 Picture Perfect Moments To Prove There’s More to New York than NYC

Why does everyone assume if you're from New York, you live in the city? There is SO MUCH more to the Empire State than the empire on Wall Street. New York City is such a small part of the state that is located at the southern tip. Nearly 9 million people are crammed into a mere 300.46 square miles. The rest of the population has more than 54,000 square miles to spread out in. That's a lot of space for the beauty of Mother Nature.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lite 98.7

One Of The Most Historic Mansions in Central NY Could Soon Be Yours

A piece of history is up for sale in Central New York and you could be the next proud owner of the property. Known to many as the Edgewater, the mansion is often regarded as Cooperstown's most important historic home. It dates all the way back to the early 1810's, where it was built by Issac Cooper. That's the brother to James Fenimore Cooper, famous author known for writing 'The Last of the Mohicans'.
COOPERSTOWN, NY
ABC News

TikTok loves this seamstress' magical Disney dress recreations

A 19-year-old is captivating TikTok with her fairy-tale fashions. Alexandra Sorenson of Washington state doesn't need a magic wand or a fairy godmother to create princess dresses; she sews them all herself. Sorenson, who started sewing as a pandemic hobby, has been documenting the making of her own Disney princess...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Lite 98.7

Lite 98.7

Marcy, NY
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy