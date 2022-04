PETOSKEY — Petoskey is nearing the final stages in its search for a new city manager, as an extensive interview process is scheduled to begin next week. The city has been looking for a new city manager since Rob Straebel was removed from the position in October. With the field narrowed down to six candidates, Petoskey City Council members are expected to have a marathon, all-day interview session Wednesday, followed by a review session the following morning.

