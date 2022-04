When constructing stories about troubled and flawed characters, it can be difficult to portray them in a way that leaves the audience sympathetic, but not accidentally glorifying their faults. After all, stories are exciting - people watch them to be taken to another world, to see life through another person's eyes and engage with the world in a new way. In doing so, it becomes easy, usually by design, to empathize with the characters, especially the protagonist, and from that empathy often comes respect or even admiration.

MOVIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO