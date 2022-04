If you don’t stand up for speech you don’t agree with, you don’t believe in free speech. And sooner or later, this will come back to haunt you. With so many of today’s so-called progressives acting as though their way is the only way, and believing that anyone expressing a differing view is doing something dangerous, defense of free speech, long a cornerstone of liberal democracy, has been in awfully short supply.

POLITICS ・ 19 DAYS AGO