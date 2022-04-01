ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

How Democrats got themselves ensnared in the right's culture-war trap once again

By Damon Linker
The Week
The Week
 2 days ago
Democrats were always going to have a tough time in the 2022 midterm elections, given historic trends and the party's already extremely narrow majorities in Congress. Add in surging inflation and a brutal war being waged in Europe and things begin to look especially bleak. But that doesn't mean...

Washington Post

Senate Republicans might help Democrats keep the majority

At times, Republicans sure act as though they don’t really want the Senate majority. They haven’t revealed a coherent plan to recruit candidates who can win or to persuade Americans to trust them with power. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. As the Associated...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Top 10 reasons Democrats will lose power in November

Democrats are doing everything possible to signal to the American people they aren't prepared to retain control of the House, the Senate and the White House. Almost every Republican I interact with is shocked how tone-deaf the Democrats have been in the face of disastrous polling. The 2022 midterms will be a choice election. Democrats continue to make the choice easier.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
State
Florida State
Victorville Daily Press

I'm a Democrat who infiltrated the Republicans. Why? Because we need 2 healthy parties.

With the threat of authoritarianism looming and a hostile faction threatening a democratic nation, it is incumbent upon us to support and coordinate with the insurgency. I’m not talking about Ukraine. I am describing Democrats supporting Republican refugees within the insurgency of the GOP, people who belonged to the party of Reagan and now find themselves impressed into the party of Trump.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

US is paying $2MILLION a month to provide 24hr protection for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from Iran threat: Another $175K is being spent to protect former Iran envoy Brian Hook

The State Department says its paying more than $2million per month to provide 24-hour security to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and another $175,000 for another former top aide, both of whom face 'serious and credible' threats from Iran. The department told Congress in a report that the cost...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Washington Post columnist mocks Justice Kavanaugh, tells Republicans to stop playing the victim card

Washington Post columnist Paul Waldman on Tuesday appeared frustrated that GOP lawmakers promised to treat Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson better than Democrats treated Justice Brett Kavanaugh, arguing in a column that Republicans are far too focussed on their own "victimization." After several Republican senators vowed to keep Jackson's...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Person
Ron Desantis
#Democrats#Abortion Rights#Federal Court#School Closings#United Nations#American#Republicans#Gop#Democratic#The Republican Party
The Independent

Voices: How Mitt Romney became the most useful Republican Senator

Senator Mitt Romney is quickly becoming the point person on Covid relief. He told reporters on Thursday that he and the Democrats have reached a tentative deal. Republican Senators have clearly put an incredible amount of faith in him, one sign being that he was the person who sent a letter to the White House asking for an accounting of all spending.“He took the lead on that, so he’s kind of been our lead negotiator,” Senate Minority Whip John Thune told The Independent on Wednesday, while adding that Republicans in their respective jurisdictions are involved. “But I think in terms...
U.S. POLITICS
The Week

Fox News hires 'trailblazer' Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner is headed to work for Fox News. The network announced Thursday that Jenner, the former athlete and reality TV star, has been hired as a Fox News contributor. "Caitlyn's story is an inspiration to us all," Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said. "She is a trailblazer in the LGBTQ+ community and her illustrious career spans a variety of fields that will be a tremendous asset for our audience."
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Brit Hume on 'Kilmeade Show': Far too many people overlooked Biden's own failings during campaign

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume told "The Brian Kilmeade Show" on Wednesday that too many people overlooked President Biden’s failings during his campaign. BRIT HUME: Look, people thought back during the campaign when he was running that after all, he was seasoned and he was a nice guy. And he was way better than Donald Trump because you never knew what Donald Trump was going to say or do. [Trump] was entirely volatile, unpredictable, and he was completely self-absorbed, all of which may have been true. But far too many people overlooked Biden's own failings. And now they are front and center because we're in a big crisis in the world. … You talk about domestic issues, there are all kinds of entities in this country, the private sector, the states and localities who can address domestic issues. Foreign policy and defense are uniquely the province of the federal government and the person who is the head of the federal government and has the greatest leeway in power in this area is, of course, the president. And so you pay a very serious price if you have weakness in that job. And we now unmistakably do.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
