Lane Closure on westbound US 34 in Montgomery County begins Monday

(Creston) A bridge deck and joint repair project on westbound U.S 34, between U.S. 71 and Montgomery County Road M-65 near Villisca, will require reducing traffic to one lane in each direction beginning on Monday, April 4, until Friday, Aug. 26, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Creston construction office.

Work will begin on the westbound lane of U.S. 34. Temporary barrier rail will be in place. There will be a 12-foot-7-inch lane-width limit restriction during this project.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.