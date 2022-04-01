ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, IA

Lane Closure on westbound US 34 in Montgomery County begins Monday

By Mandy Billings
 2 days ago

(Creston) A bridge deck and joint repair project on westbound U.S 34, between U.S. 71 and Montgomery County Road M-65 near Villisca, will require reducing traffic to one lane in each direction beginning on Monday, April 4, until Friday, Aug. 26, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Creston construction office.

Work will begin on the westbound lane of U.S. 34. Temporary barrier rail will be in place. There will be a 12-foot-7-inch lane-width limit restriction during this project.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

DNR Investigation Results In Dozens Of Charges Against 5 People

(Des Moines, IA) — An investigation by the Department of Natural Resources has resulted in 48 wildlife charges against five people from western Iowa. State conservation officer Kirby Bragg says it start when a warrant was executed to search the home of 26-year-old Devon Lewis in rural Washta. Bragg says while investigating an illegal wild turkey D-N-R wardens came across evidence of illegal activity in plain view. As many as 70 deer had been taken illegally. Lewis, 27-year-old Taylor Luvaas of Schaller, 23-year-old Jacob Fouts of Cherokee, 22-year-old Dylan Lewis, and 19-year-old Austin Lewis, both of Cushing – have all pleaded guilty.
Atlantic, IA
