With a flare for the dramatic, this spirited young lady has hopes of being adopted soon. Meet Mistee. Energetic, spunky, outgoing and creative are a few words that best describe Mistee. She appreciates the finer arts of dancing, singing, acting and admiring artwork. Though Mistee isn’t currently on a dance team, she would really like to join one. She is very proud to be a part of her school’s drama club and debate team. If Mistee could travel anywhere in the world, she would go to Paris and Hollywood to admire the amazing art. A family that is ready to embrace and cheer on Mistee’s vibrant personality will be a great fit for her.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 3 DAYS AGO