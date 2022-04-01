ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

French fashion photographer Patrick Demarchelier dies aged 78

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qruv6_0ewIqLBC00

LONDON (Reuters) - French fashion photographer Patrick Demarchelier, known for his front covers and portraits of famous figures including the late Princess Diana, has died at the age of 78.

Demarchelier photographed fashion house campaigns and glossy magazine shoots throughout his career, and was even referenced in the 2006 movie “The Devil Wears Prada”.

His photographs of Diana became some of the best known images of her, including a black and white one of her smiling while hugging her knees wearing a strapless gown and tiara.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Patrick Demarchelier on March 31st 2022,” his representatives wrote in a post on his Instagram page late on Thursday.

“He is survived by his wife Mia, his three sons Gustaf, Arthur, Victor and three grandchildren.”

No further details were given.

In 2018, Demarchelier was accused of sexual harassment, allegations he denied. At the time, Vogue publisher Conde Nast said it would stop working with him for the foreseeable future.

Fashion industry figures, including models including Bella Hadid and Cindy Crawford, paid tribute to him.

“I am grateful to have been lucky enough to be in front of your lens. Most gentle, most legendary, soft but full of life. You will be missed Patrick,” Hadid wrote on Instagram.

“Thanks for so many great memories and beautiful, timeless images,” Crawford said.

Posting her own Vogue front cover shot by Demarchelier, actress Kate Hudson wrote: “So many memories. I had the pleasure of being photographed by Patrick often and always enjoyed him and his team so much. Sending a ton of love to his family”.

Comments / 0

