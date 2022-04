Whew... sometimes it's worth wondering how fast "too fast" might be, Sonic. With a brand new full-length trailer releasing tomorrow, Sonic The Hedgehog 2 has had a new, gimmicky trailer drop as a sneak peek — and it's literally just the new one, but sped up to an unwatchable degree. Honestly, be our guests: if you can find something in there that isn't a silly Easter egg, give us a call. Ah, we don't want to sound like grouches — it's not the first time Sonic 2 has had a tongue-in-cheek trailer, either, given earlier iterations have lampooned the likes of Batman, and the marketing ploy is clever after all.

MOVIES ・ 20 DAYS AGO