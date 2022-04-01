ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World’s Biggest Bounce House Coming to NY For Inflatable Summer Fun

By Polly
 2 days ago
It's back! The world's biggest bounce house returns to New York for inflatable summer fun. The Big Bounce America is back after a two-year COVID break. Spend the day shooting hoops, climbing towers, sliding into a ball pit, chilling on oversized couches and chairs for 3 hours of unlimited bouncing...

One Of The Most Historic Mansions in Central NY Could Soon Be Yours

A piece of history is up for sale in Central New York and you could be the next proud owner of the property. Known to many as the Edgewater, the mansion is often regarded as Cooperstown's most important historic home. It dates all the way back to the early 1810's, where it was built by Issac Cooper. That's the brother to James Fenimore Cooper, famous author known for writing 'The Last of the Mohicans'.
COOPERSTOWN, NY
