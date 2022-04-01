World’s Biggest Bounce House Coming to NY For Inflatable Summer Fun

Donuts are so personal. I have been getting my morning donut at the same place for over 20 years. It's just like the morning paper, or a cup of coffee. But today's donuts are not like our parents'. Sure you can still get the old standbys like cake donuts or powdered sugar, or cinnamon donuts. But today's donut shops are a lot more snazzy then the ones of old. Some have 25, 30 or even 40 varieties of donuts on sale daily. They are sexy little bake shops. And we love them.

