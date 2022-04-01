2 wildfires burning in Sevier County

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local volunteer firefighter lost his Johnson City home to fire while battling the Hatcher Mountain wildfire in Sevier County. Lt. Michael Gillespie and the Sulphur Springs Volunteer Fire Department were among the many who responded to Wears Valley on Wednesday night. Gillespie left with a convoy of other Washington County, […]
NASHVILLE (WDEF) — Gov. Bill Lee has not pulled the trigger on a suspension of the state’s gas tax yet. However, he did announce the suspension of the state’s grocery tax for 30 days. The proposal was announced Thursday to “provide direct financial relief to Tennesseans” among...
Part I: Part II: LOST COVE, NC. (WJHL) — Back in the mountains above Erwin stand the remains of a town long abandoned and sometimes forgotten. For nearly 100 years, Lost Cove stood in proud isolation. A once thriving community in the mountains between Unicoi County, Tennessee and Yancey County, North Carolina. For nearly 50 […]
Dolly Parton is Sevier County, Tennessee’s favorite daughter. As thousands of acres burn a few miles from her famed Dollywood theme park, the area’s largest employer, Parton turned to social media to share her support. “I’ve been keeping up with everything going on with the fires near my...
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The storm that hit Northwest Arkansas caused damage in Fayetteville as well as Springdale. A viewer posted a photo in the u local Arkansas Facebook group from the Outback Steakhouse showing damage and debris. Another shared a photo of a truck in the shopping center near...
WHITE PINE, Tenn. — A turkey caused a brush fire today in White Pine. Yes, you read that right. The brushfire occurred near the area of Highway 113 and the 424 Exit on Sunday night, according to the White Pine Fire Department. It started when a turkey flew into...
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Several thousands of people lost power and crews responded to calls for several fires, downed trees, and power lines in the area after strong winds pummeled East Tennessee Wednesday and early Thursday morning. Several thousands of power outages were reported across East Tennessee, including Knox,...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A bill to make daylight saving time permanent across the country has passed the U.S. Senate and is on its way to the House of Representatives. If senators approve and the bill is signed by President Joe Biden, Americans would “spring forward” one last time in March 2024. The end of daylight saving […]
CLINTON, Tenn. — A new multi-use park named Aspire Park in Clinton is the legacy of a hometown boy. “It’s about families that have gone before us and what they did,” said developer Joe Hollingsworth. He is the visionary behind a 180-acre green space, almost doubled by...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Emergency Management Agency is in a Level 3 state of emergency because of wildfires in Sevier County and severe weather in West Tennessee. Madison County emergency officials in Jackson are reporting multiple structures damaged from the severe weather with impacts to the Sheriff’s Office, a 911 service outage and damage to the Forest Cove nursing home.
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WYMT) - Responders from several East Tennessee agencies are on the scene of a major wildfire in Sevier County. You can follow our sister station WVLT here for live updates on what officials are calling the Hatcher Mountain Road/Indigo Lane Fire. Those in the area can check...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Evacuation orders that had been announced for Sevier County early Thursday morning have been lifted, according to the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency and the City of Gatlinburg. The city overnight rescinded the mandatory evacuation in the Ownby Hills & Hidden Hills areas in Gatlinburg since the fire in these areas has been extinguished. The Gatlinburg Convention Center shelter has also closed.
