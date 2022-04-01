2 wildfires burning in Sevier County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A bill to make daylight saving time permanent across the country has passed the U.S. Senate and is on its way to the House of Representatives. If senators approve and the bill is signed by President Joe Biden, Americans would “spring forward” one last time in March 2024. The end of daylight saving […]

