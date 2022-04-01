ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevier County, TN

2 wildfires burning in Sevier County

WATE
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEfforts continue Friday to put out two wildfires...

www.wate.com

WJHL

Local firefighter loses home to fire while battling Sevier Co. wildfire

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local volunteer firefighter lost his Johnson City home to fire while battling the Hatcher Mountain wildfire in Sevier County. Lt. Michael Gillespie and the Sulphur Springs Volunteer Fire Department were among the many who responded to Wears Valley on Wednesday night. Gillespie left with a convoy of other Washington County, […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WDEF

Gov. Lee suspends food sales tax in Tennessee

NASHVILLE (WDEF) — Gov. Bill Lee has not pulled the trigger on a suspension of the state’s gas tax yet. However, he did announce the suspension of the state’s grocery tax for 30 days. The proposal was announced Thursday to “provide direct financial relief to Tennesseans” among...
TENNESSEE STATE
KHBS

Storm damages north Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The storm that hit Northwest Arkansas caused damage in Fayetteville as well as Springdale. A viewer posted a photo in the u local Arkansas Facebook group from the Outback Steakhouse showing damage and debris. Another shared a photo of a truck in the shopping center near...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
WBIR

Turkey starts brush fire in White Pine

WHITE PINE, Tenn. — A turkey caused a brush fire today in White Pine. Yes, you read that right. The brushfire occurred near the area of Highway 113 and the 424 Exit on Sunday night, according to the White Pine Fire Department. It started when a turkey flew into...
WHITE PINE, TN
WATE

East Tennessee rancher talks about impacts of daylight saving time

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A bill to make daylight saving time permanent across the country has passed the U.S. Senate and is on its way to the House of Representatives. If senators approve and the bill is signed by President Joe Biden, Americans would “spring forward” one last time in March 2024. The end of daylight saving […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

One-of-a-kind East Tennessee park starts taking shape

CLINTON, Tenn. — A new multi-use park named Aspire Park in Clinton is the legacy of a hometown boy. “It’s about families that have gone before us and what they did,” said developer Joe Hollingsworth. He is the visionary behind a 180-acre green space, almost doubled by...
CLINTON, TN
WSMV

State in Level 3 state of emergency after storms, wildfire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Emergency Management Agency is in a Level 3 state of emergency because of wildfires in Sevier County and severe weather in West Tennessee. Madison County emergency officials in Jackson are reporting multiple structures damaged from the severe weather with impacts to the Sheriff’s Office, a 911 service outage and damage to the Forest Cove nursing home.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

UPDATE: Evacuation order lifted for 2 Gatlinburg neighborhoods, Sky Harbor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Evacuation orders that had been announced for Sevier County early Thursday morning have been lifted, according to the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency and the City of Gatlinburg. The city overnight rescinded the mandatory evacuation in the Ownby Hills & Hidden Hills areas in Gatlinburg since the fire in these areas has been extinguished. The Gatlinburg Convention Center shelter has also closed.
GATLINBURG, TN

