Dallas, TX

‘Great Resignation' Shows No Signs of Ending

By Larry Collins
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the March job numbers Friday morning. It is expected that job growth will continue, but so will the trend known as “The Great Resignation,” where people are leaving jobs for something better. “My sense is that the Great Resignation...

www.nbcdfw.com

Dallas, TX
News 12

The New Normal: More Americans apply for jobless benefits; layoffs still low

More Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, but layoffs remain at historic lows. Jobless claims rose by 14,000 to 202,000 for the week ending March 26, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The previous week's tally of 188,000 claims was the fewest since 1969. First-time applications for jobless aid generally track the pace of layoffs.
BUSINESS
Axios Des Moines

Hy-Vee announces layoffs as company phases "COVID projects"

Hy-Vee laid off an undisclosed number of employees earlier this week as the company transitions into a "post-COVID world," officials told Axios on Wednesday.Driving the news: Additional positions were hired for "COVID-related projects" that are no longer needed, said Tina Potthoff, vice president of communications for Hy-Vee.The majority of the people who were terminated were offered jobs in the grocery stores, she said. But those positions and wages may have differed from their initial job.Between the lines: Potthoff declined to share what departments were reduced, but one former employee who posted on LinkedIn about their termination Wednesday came from a corporate position.Employees who reported layoffs to KCCI were in corporate and technology roles, according to the TV station.Of note: Separate from the layoffs, Hy-Vee is also reducing the number of stores that offer Aisles Online services, like curbside pickup.The change comes as the company faces a worker shortage in its retail stores.Hit reply: Were you or someone you know recently laid off by Hy-Vee? Email us at desmoines@axios.com and share your story.
BUSINESS
#University Of Texas
FOXBusiness

US companies add 455,000 jobs in March, ADP report shows

U.S. companies hired employees at a healthy clip in March, suggesting the labor market is still strong and that businesses are eager to fill a near-record number of open positions, according to the ADP National Employment Report released Wednesday morning. Companies added 455,000 jobs in March, slightly above the 450,000...
ECONOMY
Fortune

Sabbaticals are companies’ latest weapon against the Great Resignation

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Yes, it’s come to this. Employers have gotten so eager to attract and retain talent that they’re increasingly offering workers what looks like a counterproductive benefit: not working.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

The Return to the Office is Not Happening the Way Politicians and CEOs Hoped

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
ECONOMY
Upworthy

This company will pay you $75 for attending a job interview because 'interview is labor'

A Canadian company has announced that it'll compensate candidates who are offered a job interview, as part of its new policy. FoodShare Toronto, a food-centric nonprofit organization, said job applicants who are called for an interview would be paid $75 per interview conducted by the company. The policy went into effect on March 1. "I think employers have gotten off scot-free for far too long by expecting candidates to bear the costs of an interview," said FoodShare Toronto CEO Paul Taylor, reported CTV News Toronto. Time is money, and FoodShare wants to recognize the value of the time of candidates attending an interview. "We recognize that people sometimes have to take time off work to go for an interview. People have to commute, pay for transit or get childcare and we think employers should and should be paying for that," added Taylor. It is a recognition of the value of people's time and labor.
ECONOMY
Cape Gazette

Survey Reveals What’s Prompting the ‘Great Resignation’

The number of people leaving their jobs is at record highs. At least 4 million people have left their jobs each month since July 2021, according to Pew Research Center data. But new data now reveals why they are leaving. The “Great Resignation” is sparking moves. A new consumer survey...
REAL ESTATE
Fast Company

The employee-employer disconnect that’s fueling the Great Resignation

Amid all the headlines about millions of workers quitting their jobs during the Great Resignation, it is easy to miss the signal in the noise. Yes, a record 47.4 million Americans quit their jobs last year—more than a quarter of the total workforce. And, yes, the understandable first response from employers has been to throw money at the problem in the form of higher compensation. To many, this is merely the supply and demand dynamic of a temporarily tight labor market created by a rapidly recovering economy.
ECONOMY
freightwaves.com

Is latest jobs report a sign of weaker freight market?

After 21 consecutive months of increases, the number of truck transportation jobs in the United States took a downward turn in March. The seasonally adjusted figures for total jobs in the truck transportation sector came in at 1,550,800 jobs. That marked a decline of 4,900 jobs. It’s the first time since April 2020, when the economy was collapsing due to the full-blown start of the pandemic, that the month-to-month figures showed a decline.
INDUSTRY
NBC San Diego

Here's Where the Jobs Are — in One Chart

As Covid restrictions eased, rebounds in the leisure and hospitality and business sectors continued last month and helped to drive a strong March jobs report. The March 2022 jobs report showed that the leisure and hospitality industry, which includes hotels, restaurants and amusement parks, added a net 112,000 jobs. The...
RETAIL
thecentersquare.com

How Pennsylvania’s Annual Unemployment Rate Compares to the Nation

The annual unemployment rate in the United States jumped to 8.1% in 2020, up from 3.7% in 2019, reversing a decade-long trend of falling jobless rates. The surge was largely attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to contain the spread of the virus. However, as public policy priorities have...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

