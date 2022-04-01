Radio 1's Best New Pop with Mollie King - Your round-up of the Best New Pop from the last few weeks! - BBC Sounds

Jeremy Kyle has said “there are two sides to every story” after the documentary Death on Daytime, about a man who died after appearing onThe Jeremy Kyle Show, aired on Sunday night (13 March).The Channel 4 documentary looks into the world behind the scenes on the controversial ITV daytime show, which was cancelled in 2019 after Steve Dymond died by suicide, aged 63, days after taking part in filming.The documentary sees anonymous former employees of the series discuss their time working on the show, with claims that staff were encouraged to agitate guests before they appeared on stage. One...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 19 DAYS AGO