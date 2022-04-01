ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

EUROPE GAS-Prices up on concerns over Russian demand for payment in roubles

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

LONDON, April 1 (Reuters) - British and Dutch gas prices rose on Friday morning on concerns over Russian supply as firms grappled with President Vladimir Putin’s threat to cut off supplies unless they switch to paying in roubles.

In the Dutch gas market, the front-month contract for May delivery was up 3.7 euros at 124.7 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0925 GMT, while the weekend contract was up 4.00 euros at 123 euros/MWh.

In the British gas market, the day-ahead price was 15 pence higher at 300 pence per therm.

“Today’s prices are fear driven, no one wants prices to go below 123 euros (per MWH) because they want to be able to get more flow in case it’s needed, a European gas trader said.

Analysts at Engie’s EnergyScan said it was not immediately clear whether in practice there might be a way for foreign firms to continue payment without using roubles. They added the market sees a raised probability of an interruption to Russian supply, with a higher probability for prices to rise further.

Under the decree signed by Putin, foreign buyers of Russian gas must open rouble accounts in state-controlled Gazprombank from Friday to allow foreign currency to be converted to roubles.

Analysts said the plan, which puts Gazprom at the heart of the trade, was more about shielding it from future sanctions than depriving Europe of gas.

Russian gas via the Yamal-Europe pipeline has resumed eastward flows from Germany to Poland, while westbound flows via other major routes were steady despite Putin’s threat.

The so-called summer gas season starts on April 1 when typically demand starts to decline. Pressure is building for gas to be pumped into storage during this summer.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract was up 1.9 euros at 78.37 euros per tonne. (Reporting by Marwa Rashad; editing by Jason Neely)

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Russia is offering oil at a heavy discount. We will be happy to take that': India looks to bail out Putin as it considers taking up Moscow's offer to buy crude oil at a reduced rate amid Western sanctions

India may bail out Russia by taking up an offer to buy crude oil and other commodities at a discount despite Western attempts to isolate Moscow through sanctions. India, which imports 80 per cent of its oil needs, usually buys only about 1 per cent from Russia. But with oil prices up 40 per cent so far this year, the government is looking at increasing this if it can help reduce its rising energy bill.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fortune

Russia’s stock market is back with a bang after a month offline—but with massive limits on who can sell

Fortune must-read: “Russia’s stock market prepares to finally reopen. Here’s how bad the sell-off was the last time traders faced such a historic shutdown“. Traders in Moscow breathed a huge sigh of relief as Russia's main stock exchange went live again on Thursday after nearly a month in shutdown mode. Russian stocks jumped by more than 10% in the opening hour, but in severely limited trading.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Currency#Russian#British#Dutch#Mwh#European#Engie#Energyscan#Gazprombank
bloomberglaw.com

Putin’s Threat to Seize U.S. Investments Could Be Costly—to Russia

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, businesses from around the world have suspended operations in Russia. In retaliation, the Kremlin has threatened to seize assets belonging to foreign investors in Russia. And while Russia may be able to quickly pass legislation that provides legal cover for such a move, international law will make any seizure, permanent or temporary, far more expensive and complicated than Putin and his advisers may imagine.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Russia's Putin gets Chinese backing to stay in G20

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to attend the next G20 summit in Indonesia later this year and received valuable backing from Beijing on Wednesday in a pushback to suggestions by some members that Russia could be barred from the group. The United States and its Western allies...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
IFLScience

China Is Researching "Doomsday Trains" Capable Of Launching Nuclear Weapons

China is reportedly eyeing up the prospect of high-speed “doomsday trains” capable of zooming around the country with high-powered missiles onboard. The idea is to use a high-speed railway to carry intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), keeping them constantly on the go to avoid enemy detection. The so-called “doomsday trains” could even be used as a platform to launch the missiles, using highly reinforced railway tracks and foundations to absorb the deep shock of the blast. In theory, these ICBMs could be loaded with nuclear warheads.
INDIA
Reuters

Rouble steadies near 104 vs dollar, Russia pays Eurobond coupon

(Reuters) - The Russian rouble hovered around the 104 mark to the U.S. dollar most of the trading session in Moscow on Tuesday, lacking momentum for larger moves, while government OFZ bonds stabilised with the help of the central bank. Russia confirmed its ability to service debt by paying a...
EUROPE
CBS News

French energy giant Total to stop buying Russian oil

French energy giant TotalEnergies said Tuesday it has decided to halt all its purchases of Russian oil and petroleum products by the end of the year at the latest. The French company said in a statement it will "gradually suspend its activities in Russia" amid the worsening situation in Ukraine. It stressed "the existence of alternative sources for supplying Europe" with oil.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

389K+
Followers
309K+
Post
185M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy