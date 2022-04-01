ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Falls, IA

COVID-19: How Cases in the Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0ewIl26L00 The U.S. reported over 211,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending March 29, bringing the total count to more than 79.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 969,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 9.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 10.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 10.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 12.7% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA metro area consists of Black Hawk County, Bremer County, and Grundy County. As of March 29, there were 23,999.2 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Waterloo residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,535.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Waterloo-Cedar Falls metro area, Black Hawk County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of March 29, there were 24,667.5 cases per 100,000 residents in Black Hawk County, the most of any county in Waterloo-Cedar Falls, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Grundy County, there were 20,765.9 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Waterloo-Cedar Falls.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Waterloo-Cedar Falls metro area, unemployment peaked at 11.6% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.7%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Iowa where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 29 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 29 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of March 29 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of March 29 per 100,000 residents
11180 Ames, IA 123,311 25,167 20,409.4 139 112.7
26980 Iowa City, IA 170,677 39,503 23,144.9 226 132.4
16300 Cedar Rapids, IA 270,056 63,337 23,453.3 724 268.1
19340 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL 381,175 90,594 23,767.0 1,021 267.9
47940 Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA 169,556 40,692 23,999.2 590 348.0
19780 Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA 680,439 173,979 25,568.6 1,545 227.1
20220 Dubuque, IA 96,982 25,881 26,686.4 294 303.1
43580 Sioux City, IA-NE-SD 143,846 40,846 28,395.6 463 321.9

If you enjoy reading articles from
