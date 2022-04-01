ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Robins, GA

COVID-19: How Cases in the Warner Robins, GA Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0ewIl0Kt00 The U.S. reported over 211,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending March 29, bringing the total count to more than 79.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 969,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 9.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 10.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 10.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 12.7% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Warner Robins, GA metro area consists of Houston County and Peach County. As of March 29, there were 25,111.8 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Warner Robins residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,535.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Warner Robins metro area, Houston County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of March 29, there were 25,550.0 cases per 100,000 residents in Houston County, the most of any county in Warner Robins, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In Peach County, there were 22,634.0 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Warner Robins.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Warner Robins metro area, unemployment peaked at 10.5% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 2.4%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Warner Robins, GA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 29 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 29 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of March 29 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of March 29 per 100,000 residents
25980 Hinesville, GA 80,041 14,994 18,732.9 177 221.1
17980 Columbus, GA-AL 319,402 66,220 20,732.5 1,125 352.2
42340 Savannah, GA 386,036 85,261 22,086.3 1,139 295.1
31420 Macon-Bibb County, GA 229,504 51,106 22,268.0 1,170 509.8
12060 Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA 5,862,424 1,307,898 22,309.9 15,458 263.7
10500 Albany, GA 148,436 33,256 22,404.3 760 512.0
12020 Athens-Clarke County, GA 208,457 48,393 23,214.9 484 232.2
12260 Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC 599,616 145,721 24,302.4 1,979 330.0
47580 Warner Robins, GA 180,652 45,365 25,111.8 617 341.5
15260 Brunswick, GA 117,400 29,647 25,253.0 541 460.8
46660 Valdosta, GA 145,315 37,472 25,786.7 504 346.8
23580 Gainesville, GA 198,667 53,116 26,736.2 823 414.3
40660 Rome, GA 97,369 27,056 27,787.1 511 524.8
19140 Dalton, GA 143,961 45,412 31,544.7 605 420.3

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Cheapest City to Buy a Home

Home prices have risen by record amounts in the past two years. Home prices nationwide rose 18.8% in December, compared with the same month in 2020, according to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices. In three cities, the figure was above 25%: Phoenix (32.5%), Tampa (29.4%) and Miami (27.3%). In some smaller cities that […]
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Georgia

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 966,570 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 295 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Georgia, deaths attributable to the […]
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Health
Warner Robins, GA
Government
Warner Robins, GA
Health
State
Georgia State
City
Rome, GA
City
Valdosta, GA
City
Albany, GA
City
Hinesville, GA
City
Warner Robins, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Fast Company

Where did Americans move in 2021? This population map will show you

The United State Census Bureau has released some interesting data about population shifts that occurred in 2021 due, in part, to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. First up, the Census Bureau’s data shows a staggering 73% of America’s 3,143 counties experienced what is known as “natural decrease” in 2021.
POLITICS
moneytalksnews.com

15 Cities With the Most Homebuyers Under 25

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Inspection Support Network. The red-hot residential real estate market of the last two years has shown some recent signs of cooling off, but finding a home remains challenging for many buyers. Intense competition and rising prices have made it especially difficult for young, first-time homebuyers to make a purchase.
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

The 25 Most Populous Places in America

The United States is one of the largest countries in the world by land area, spanning more than 3.5 million square miles. While Americans have many options when it comes to choosing a place to live, large shares of the population live in relatively small, densely-populated, urban areas.  Of the more than 3,000 counties and […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#U S Census Bureau#Ga#Americans#The Warner Robins
Oxygen

‘Rising Fawn Jane Doe’ Found In Georgia 33 Years Ago ID’d As Missing Michigan Woman

The remains of a Michigan mother who vanished more than three decades ago were found in Georgia at the time and finally identified using DNA technology this month. Stacey Lyn Chahorski, who disappeared from Michigan 33 years ago, has been determined to be the person found dead in Dade County, Georgia on Dec. 16, 1988. Her body was found approximately five miles from the Alabama state line on a northbound lane on the I-59. For decades following the gruesome discovery, was known only as “Rising Fawn Jane Doe.”
DADE COUNTY, GA
moneytalksnews.com

15 Cities Where Homebuyers Are Most Likely to Face Bidding Wars

Many would-be homeowners may think they are going to an open house only to suddenly find themselves competing in an auction instead. In cities across the U.S., bidding wars have broken out among those hoping to land a home, according to real estate brokerage Redfin. In February, 68.6% of home...
HOMELESS
moneytalksnews.com

12 Cities Where Home Values Have Jumped Over 40% Since the Pandemic Started

Housing values have jumped in recent years. Since the pandemic began, the median home price in the U.S. is up 32.4%, to $331,533. But in 12 cities, the rise has been stratospheric. These dozen metros have recorded at least a 40% increase in home price appreciation, according to newly released figures from real estate website Zillow.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Hottest Luxury Home Market in America

The frenzy of activity in the U.S. housing market has gone on for two years. And based on January data, this will likely not end any time soon. The median home price in America has been climbing and now sits at a record $350,000. The figure could move closer to $400,000 by year’s end.  Partly […]
KAHULUI, HI
bloomberglaw.com

A Third of Unemployed Americans Find Jobs a Month Later: Chart

The tight U.S. labor market has not only allowed many workers to switch jobs in search of better pay or flexibility, but it’s also increasingly helping unemployed Americans land a job. The rarely cited job-finding rate, a metric the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta calculates based on labor force flows, shows an estimated 32.1% of workers who were unemployed in January were employed in February. The March employment report, out Friday, is.
ATLANTA, GA
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

108K+
Followers
65K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy