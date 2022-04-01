COVID-19: How Cases in the Wenatchee, WA Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 211,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending March 29, bringing the total count to more than 79.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 969,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 9.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 10.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 10.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 12.7% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Wenatchee, WA metro area consists of Chelan County and Douglas County. As of March 29, there were 26,259.2 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Wenatchee residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,535.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Wenatchee metro area, Chelan County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of March 29, there were 26,268.2 cases per 100,000 residents in Chelan County, the most of any county in Wenatchee, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In Douglas County, there were 26,242.8 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Wenatchee.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Wenatchee metro area, unemployment peaked at 15.4% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.6%.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 29 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 29 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of March 29 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of March 29 per 100,000 residents 14740 Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA 265,882 39,076 14,696.7 333 125.2 36500 Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA 279,711 46,385 16,583.2 401 143.4 13380 Bellingham, WA 220,821 37,098 16,800.0 289 130.9 34580 Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA 125,612 21,960 17,482.4 198 157.6 42660 Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA 3,871,323 712,192 18,396.6 5,139 132.7 31020 Longview, WA 106,778 22,592 21,157.9 341 319.4 44060 Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA 550,160 131,045 23,819.4 1,492 271.2 47460 Walla Walla, WA 60,365 15,069 24,963.1 140 231.9 48300 Wenatchee, WA 118,252 31,052 26,259.2 229 193.7 49420 Yakima, WA 249,697 71,374 28,584.2 768 307.6 28420 Kennewick-Richland, WA 289,527 84,609 29,223.2 675 233.1

