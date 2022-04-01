ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

This Is the Parish in the New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0ewIkvIk00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the New Orleans-Metairie metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 3,832 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 303 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 297 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though COVID-19 deaths per capita in the metro area are closely in line with comparable national rate, there are parts of the city where this is not the case.

The broader New Orleans metro area comprises eight counties or county equivalents -- and of them, St. John the Baptist Parish has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in St. John the Baptist Parish stands at 424 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the New Orleans-Metairie metro area, St. John the Baptist Parish ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of March 30, 2022.

These are all the parishes in Louisiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 St. John the Baptist Parish, LA 424 184 23,082 10,028
2 St. James Parish, LA 356 76 25,551 5,457
3 St. Tammany Parish, LA 335 844 27,034 68,150
4 Jefferson Parish, LA 305 1,326 24,877 108,291
5 Orleans Parish, LA 284 1,105 21,467 83,646
6 St. Charles Parish, LA 271 143 24,949 13,154
7 St. Bernard Parish, LA 239 109 23,425 10,704
8 Plaquemines Parish, LA 193 45 26,197 6,123

