Tulsa, OK

This Is the County in the Tulsa, OK Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0ewIktXI00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Tulsa metropolitan area, located in Oklahoma, a total of 3,526 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 358 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 297 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Tulsa metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Pawnee County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Pawnee County stands at 511 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Tulsa metro area, Pawnee County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of March 30, 2022.

These are all the counties in Oklahoma where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Pawnee County, OK 511 84 24,976 4,103
2 Okmulgee County, OK 468 182 24,832 9,657
3 Creek County, OK 462 329 25,454 18,113
4 Rogers County, OK 415 377 27,866 25,306
5 Osage County, OK 349 165 22,999 10,881
6 Wagoner County, OK 346 269 27,756 21,608
7 Tulsa County, OK 330 2,120 26,372 169,512

