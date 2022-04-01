ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

This Is the County in the San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0ewIkseZ00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the San Antonio-New Braunfels metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 7,790 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 321 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 297 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader San Antonio metro area comprises eight counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Atascosa County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Atascosa County stands at 473 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the San Antonio-New Braunfels metro area, Atascosa County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of March 30, 2022.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Atascosa County, TX 473 231 27,667 13,509
2 Comal County, TX 403 544 24,842 33,561
3 Medina County, TX 399 197 20,649 10,187
4 Bandera County, TX 345 75 16,482 3,587
5 Wilson County, TX 326 157 22,663 10,923
6 Bexar County, TX 315 6,071 28,818 554,996
7 Kendall County, TX 281 118 19,415 8,151
8 Guadalupe County, TX 256 397 24,448 37,928

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declares a disaster as massive 45,000-acre Eastland Complex Fire burns through at least 50 homes and leaves a sheriff's deputy dead

A declaration disaster was issued in 11 Texas counties as a massive wildfire that has burned down at least 50 homes and left a sheriff's deputy dead continues to spread. Firefighters are tackling the Eastland Complex Fire, which has burned through 45,000 acres and was only around 15 percent contained as of Saturday, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service fire.
POLITICS
UPI News

9 dead, 2 injured in University of Southwest golf team crash

March 16 (UPI) -- A University of Southwest college van carrying its men's and women's golf teams collided head-on with a pickup truck in West Texas, killing nine people and injuring two, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced Wednesday. The casualties included six students and their coach, as well...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
County
Atascosa County, TX
Local
Texas Health
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Atascosa County, TX
Government
San Antonio, TX
Health
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Government
San Antonio, TX
Coronavirus
Mix 97.9 FM

8 Things You Didn’t Know About Texas

Every Texan is good with their Texas history and their Texas facts, I am about to give you 8 facts about our Lone Star State and I guarantee you, there will be at least two of them you don't know. 1. Texas is larger than any European country. Texas is...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Metropolitan Areas#Braunfels#Covid#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

Metro Areas With the Biggest Pandemic Population Increase

When the COVID-19 pandemic reared its ugly head in 2020, it upended just about every aspect of the everyday life we had become accustomed to. Schools and businesses shut down, social distancing became de rigueur, and many people began working remotely. With this upheaval, some people began rethinking their living situation and decided to relocate.  […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo Rodeo: Barrel Racing, April 1, 2022

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Barrel racers lead their horses into the ring for the San Angelo Rodeo on the first night. In Friday’s performance, Steely Steiner leads the night with a time of 14.50. Steely Steiner Weatherford, TX 14.50 Kaitlin Schuck Brock, TX 14.64 Jodye Smathers Llano, TX 14.69 Whitney Davison Stephenville, TX 14.85 Madison […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo Rodeo: Performance 3 highlights and final results

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — The third performance of the 2022 San Angelo Rodeo took place at the Foster Communications Coliseum on Saturday night, April 2, 2022. Bareback Riding Name Hometown Horse Score Gavin Allen French College Station, TX Squash Blossom Steely Dan 82.0 Mike Solberg Sunnynook, AB OLS Tubs Stevie Knicks 80.5 Jacob Lees […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
World War II
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo Rodeo: Week 1 standings

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — The first week of the 90th Anniversary San Angelo Rodeo concluded on Saturday night, April 3, 2022. Competitors from around the country faced off for a combined purse the PRCA values at $684,000. Here’s a complete rundown of the competition as it stands: Bareback Riding Seth Hardwick of Ranchester, WY […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

108K+
Followers
65K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy