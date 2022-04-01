This Is the County in the San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the San Antonio-New Braunfels metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 7,790 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 321 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 297 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader San Antonio metro area comprises eight counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Atascosa County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Atascosa County stands at 473 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the San Antonio-New Braunfels metro area, Atascosa County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of March 30, 2022.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Atascosa County, TX 473 231 27,667 13,509 2 Comal County, TX 403 544 24,842 33,561 3 Medina County, TX 399 197 20,649 10,187 4 Bandera County, TX 345 75 16,482 3,587 5 Wilson County, TX 326 157 22,663 10,923 6 Bexar County, TX 315 6,071 28,818 554,996 7 Kendall County, TX 281 118 19,415 8,151 8 Guadalupe County, TX 256 397 24,448 37,928

