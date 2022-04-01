This Is the County in the Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Omaha-Council Bluffs metropolitan area, which covers parts of Nebraska and Iowa, a total of 1,826 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 198 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 297 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Omaha metro area comprises eight counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Harrison County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Harrison County stands at 658 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro area, Harrison County ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of March 30, 2022.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Harrison County, IA 658 93 24,203 3,423 2 Pottawattamie County, IA 334 312 25,900 24,217 3 Mills County, IA 281 42 22,324 3,339 4 Washington County, NE 198 40 22,528 4,555 5 Douglas County, NE 186 1,030 26,921 149,410 6 Saunders County, NE 143 30 23,863 5,017 7 Cass County, NE 140 36 23,827 6,124 8 Sarpy County, NE 136 243 27,868 49,703

