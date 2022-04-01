This Is the Parish in the Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Baton Rouge metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 2,657 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 320 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 297 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Baton Rouge metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents -- and of them, East Feliciana Parish has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in East Feliciana Parish stands at 872 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Baton Rouge metro area, East Feliciana Parish ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of March 30, 2022.

These are all the parishes in Louisiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 East Feliciana Parish, LA 872 170 34,325 6,693 2 Iberville Parish, LA 458 151 25,868 8,525 3 Pointe Coupee Parish, LA 415 92 26,537 5,880 4 West Baton Rouge Parish, LA 336 87 26,601 6,879 5 Livingston Parish, LA 335 462 25,445 35,143 6 East Baton Rouge Parish, LA 301 1,337 23,729 105,377 7 West Feliciana Parish, LA 286 44 17,630 2,711 8 Ascension Parish, LA 240 291 27,315 33,099 9 St. Helena Parish, LA 221 23 17,635 1,836

