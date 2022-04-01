This Is the County in the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 15,823 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 233 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 297 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Houston metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Liberty County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Liberty County stands at 491 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land metro area, Liberty County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of March 30, 2022.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Liberty County, TX 491 402 21,969 17,984 2 Brazoria County, TX 277 979 26,335 93,224 3 Galveston County, TX 258 843 29,143 95,322 4 Austin County, TX 247 73 19,232 5,686 5 Harris County, TX 236 10,854 22,036 1,014,223 6 Montgomery County, TX 231 1,282 24,979 138,495 7 Waller County, TX 214 107 18,971 9,483 8 Chambers County, TX 171 69 25,571 10,303 9 Fort Bend County, TX 164 1,214 24,433 180,640

