This Is the County in the Knoxville, TN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0ewIkoMt00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Knoxville metropolitan area, located in Tennessee, a total of 2,912 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 335 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 297 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Knoxville metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Grainger County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Grainger County stands at 465 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Knoxville metro area, Grainger County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of March 30, 2022.

These are all the counties in Tennessee where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Grainger County, TN 465 107 29,396 6,765
2 Roane County, TN 437 231 29,801 15,764
3 Anderson County, TN 424 321 29,095 22,047
4 Campbell County, TN 403 160 30,751 12,204
5 Union County, TN 373 72 27,953 5,393
6 Morgan County, TN 370 80 28,515 6,158
7 Loudon County, TN 364 188 27,948 14,424
8 Blount County, TN 325 418 30,385 39,027
9 Knox County, TN 293 1,335 27,875 127,162

