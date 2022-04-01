ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19: How Cases in the Winchester, VA-WV Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0ewIkmbR00 The U.S. reported over 211,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending March 29, bringing the total count to more than 79.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 969,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 9.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 10.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 10.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 12.7% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Winchester, VA-WV metro area consists of Frederick County, the city of Winchester, and Hampshire County. As of March 29, there were 23,714.4 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Winchester residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,535.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Winchester metro area, Hampshire County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of March 29, there were 24,930.3 cases per 100,000 residents in Hampshire County, the most of any county in Winchester, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In Winchester city, there were 22,565.2 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Winchester.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Winchester metro area, unemployment peaked at 10.5% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 2.7%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Winchester, VA-WV metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 29 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 29 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of March 29 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of March 29 per 100,000 residents
16820 Charlottesville, VA 215,445 37,828 17,558.1 366 169.9
47260 Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC 1,761,729 342,284 19,428.9 3,773 214.2
40060 Richmond, VA 1,269,530 259,145 20,412.7 3,226 254.1
25500 Harrisonburg, VA 133,557 27,627 20,685.6 381 285.3
13980 Blacksburg-Christiansburg, VA 166,785 34,734 20,825.6 375 224.8
40220 Roanoke, VA 313,009 66,962 21,393.0 1,024 327.1
31340 Lynchburg, VA 261,652 59,887 22,888.0 833 318.4
49020 Winchester, VA-WV 137,621 32,636 23,714.4 388 281.9
44420 Staunton, VA 121,651 29,859 24,544.8 378 310.7

