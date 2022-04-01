COVID-19: How Cases in the Wilmington, NC Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 211,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending March 29, bringing the total count to more than 79.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 969,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 9.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 10.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 10.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 12.7% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Wilmington, NC metro area consists of New Hanover County and Pender County. As of March 29, there were 22,650.6 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Wilmington residents, 7.7% lower than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,535.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Wilmington metro area, Pender County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of March 29, there were 25,190.8 cases per 100,000 residents in Pender County, the most of any county in Wilmington, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In New Hanover County, there were 21,977.5 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Wilmington.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Wilmington metro area, unemployment peaked at 15.3% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.5%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Wilmington, NC metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in North Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 29 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 29 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of March 29 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of March 29 per 100,000 residents 11700 Asheville, NC 454,351 94,910 20,889.1 1,118 246.1 20500 Durham-Chapel Hill, NC 626,695 132,390 21,125.1 745 118.9 48900 Wilmington, NC 288,337 65,310 22,650.6 502 174.1 24660 Greensboro-High Point, NC 762,063 173,502 22,767.4 1,824 239.4 35100 New Bern, NC 124,786 28,888 23,150.0 259 207.6 24140 Goldsboro, NC 123,603 29,613 23,958.2 384 310.7 49180 Winston-Salem, NC 666,216 167,927 25,206.1 1,558 233.9 22180 Fayetteville, NC 519,101 131,026 25,240.9 992 191.1 27340 Jacksonville, NC 195,069 51,767 26,537.8 374 191.7 16740 Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC 2,545,560 691,853 27,178.8 5,624 220.9 40580 Rocky Mount, NC 146,678 40,222 27,422.0 438 298.6 39580 Raleigh-Cary, NC 1,332,311 368,875 27,686.9 1,542 115.7 15500 Burlington, NC 163,324 46,663 28,570.8 451 276.1 25860 Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC 366,678 104,857 28,596.5 1,310 357.3 24780 Greenville, NC 178,433 52,324 29,324.2 168 94.2

