ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

COVID-19: How Cases in the Wilmington, NC Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0ewIklii00 The U.S. reported over 211,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending March 29, bringing the total count to more than 79.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 969,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 9.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 10.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 10.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 12.7% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Wilmington, NC metro area consists of New Hanover County and Pender County. As of March 29, there were 22,650.6 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Wilmington residents, 7.7% lower than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,535.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Wilmington metro area, Pender County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of March 29, there were 25,190.8 cases per 100,000 residents in Pender County, the most of any county in Wilmington, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In New Hanover County, there were 21,977.5 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Wilmington.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Wilmington metro area, unemployment peaked at 15.3% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.5%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Wilmington, NC metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in North Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 29 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 29 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of March 29 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of March 29 per 100,000 residents
11700 Asheville, NC 454,351 94,910 20,889.1 1,118 246.1
20500 Durham-Chapel Hill, NC 626,695 132,390 21,125.1 745 118.9
48900 Wilmington, NC 288,337 65,310 22,650.6 502 174.1
24660 Greensboro-High Point, NC 762,063 173,502 22,767.4 1,824 239.4
35100 New Bern, NC 124,786 28,888 23,150.0 259 207.6
24140 Goldsboro, NC 123,603 29,613 23,958.2 384 310.7
49180 Winston-Salem, NC 666,216 167,927 25,206.1 1,558 233.9
22180 Fayetteville, NC 519,101 131,026 25,240.9 992 191.1
27340 Jacksonville, NC 195,069 51,767 26,537.8 374 191.7
16740 Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC 2,545,560 691,853 27,178.8 5,624 220.9
40580 Rocky Mount, NC 146,678 40,222 27,422.0 438 298.6
39580 Raleigh-Cary, NC 1,332,311 368,875 27,686.9 1,542 115.7
15500 Burlington, NC 163,324 46,663 28,570.8 451 276.1
25860 Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC 366,678 104,857 28,596.5 1,310 357.3
24780 Greenville, NC 178,433 52,324 29,324.2 168 94.2

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
Money

11 U.S. Cities Where Home Prices Rose More Than 20% in a Year

The housing market is burning hotter and hotter — especially in parts of the U.S. known for hot weather. Home prices across the United States rose 19.2% on an annual basis in January, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index, and prices are up much higher in Sunbelt cities like Phoenix and Tampa.
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

How Oregon’s Annual Unemployment Rate Compares to the Nation

The annual unemployment rate in the United States jumped to 8.1% in 2020, up from 3.7% in 2019, reversing a decade-long trend of falling jobless rates. The surge was largely attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to contain the spread of the virus. However, as public policy priorities have shifted away from COVID-19 precautions […]
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, NC
Coronavirus
Wilmington, NC
Government
City
Fayetteville, NC
City
Wilmington, NC
Wilmington, NC
Health
State
North Carolina State
City
Asheville, NC
City
Jacksonville, NC
City
Goldsboro, NC
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine in Iowa

According to public health experts, vaccines are one of the best ways to protect against the continued spread of COVID-19 and reduce the likelihood of severe symptoms. Still, many Americans remain hesitant. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 28,700,000 Americans — or 11.5% of the 18 and older population — […]
IOWA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Cities With the Least Amount of Time Lost to Traffic

America’s urban highways were as crowded as parking lots on many days in 2019 — as they had been for decades. As the COVID-19 pandemic quickly shuttered offices across the country in 2020, even the most trafficked roads in places like New York City and Los Angeles became the equivalent of ghost towns. The decline […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Covid#U S Census Bureau#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

Cities Where Property Crime is Falling

The U.S. property crime rate fell for the 19th consecutive year in 2020 – a bright spot in an otherwise bleak year defined largely by the COVID-19 pandemic and a historic surge in deadly violence.  Property crime is made up of three categories of offenses: larceny, defined as the unlawful taking of property; burglary, defined […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Home prices have jumped 19% across the U.S., and far more in other markets

The average price of a home is surging in cities across the U.S., with places like Phoenix, Tampa and Miami seeing an especially sharp jump. Home prices in 20 major cities rose 19% in January from a year ago, according to the latest S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index. Residential real estate costs have continued to climb because of a shortage of homes on the market and pent-up demand from buyers as COVID-19 loosens its grip on the U.S.
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

Cities Where the Burglary Rate is Soaring

Burglary – defined as the unlawful entry of a structure, such as a home or business, to commit a theft or felony – is the most serious nonviolent offense tracked by the FBI. There were just over 1 million burglaries reported in the United States in 2020, a 7% decline from the previous year.  Most […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous State for COVID-19

It seems that worries other than COVID-19 are occupying Americans these days – the economy, the war in Ukraine, and most of all inflation. The pandemic seems to have taken a back seat, perhaps understandably. Cases have been dropping nationwide, and hospitalizations hit a new low as of March 31, with just over 16,000 people […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

US Metro Areas Where the Aggravated Assault Rate Is Soaring

The aggravated assault rate in the United States is at its highest level since 2007. According to the FBI, about 921,500 cases of violent assault were reported in 2020 nationwide, a 12% spike from the previous year.  The FBI defines aggravated assault as an unlawful physical attack with the purpose of causing severe injury or […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

108K+
Followers
65K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy