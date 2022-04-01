This Is the County in the Columbus, OH Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Columbus metropolitan area, located in Ohio, a total of 4,512 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 220 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 297 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Columbus metro area comprises 10 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Hocking County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Hocking County stands at 414 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Columbus metro area, Hocking County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of March 30, 2022.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Hocking County, OH 414 118 23,292 6,637 2 Pickaway County, OH 394 226 30,420 17,467 3 Perry County, OH 345 124 23,001 8,277 4 Morrow County, OH 294 103 22,112 7,734 5 Madison County, OH 291 128 21,917 9,641 6 Fairfield County, OH 279 426 25,099 38,379 7 Licking County, OH 276 475 24,126 41,568 8 Franklin County, OH 199 2,541 22,577 287,926 9 Union County, OH 183 102 27,996 15,581 10 Delaware County, OH 137 269 22,378 44,087

