Public Health

This Is the County in the Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0ewIkgJ500 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Cincinnati metropolitan area, which covers parts of Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana, a total of 5,687 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 261 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 297 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Cincinnati metro area comprises 15 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Mason County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Mason County stands at 600 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Cincinnati metro area, Mason County ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of March 30, 2022.

These are all the counties in Kentucky where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Mason County, KY 600 103 27,727 4,756
2 Gallatin County, KY 552 48 25,290 2,201
3 Brown County, OH 401 175 25,575 11,171
4 Ohio County, IN 323 19 24,512 1,443
5 Butler County, OH 300 1,133 24,307 91,952
6 Bracken County, KY 289 24 25,873 2,149
7 Clermont County, OH 267 543 25,201 51,212
8 Dearborn County, IN 261 129 27,096 13,413
9 Pendleton County, KY 255 37 23,905 3,471
10 Warren County, OH 253 573 25,408 57,565
11 Hamilton County, OH 249 2,020 23,043 187,117
12 Franklin County, IN 241 55 19,140 4,372
13 Kenton County, KY 235 387 25,360 41,765
14 Boone County, KY 215 277 28,684 37,030
15 Campbell County, KY 178 164 24,748 22,834

