This Is the County in the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0ewIkfQM00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin metropolitan area, located in Tennessee, a total of 5,515 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 296 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 297 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though COVID-19 deaths per capita in the metro area are closely in line with comparable national rate, there are parts of the city where this is not the case.

The broader Nashville metro area comprises 14 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Macon County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Macon County stands at 617 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin metro area, Macon County ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of March 30, 2022.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Macon County, TN 617 145 35,858 8,422
2 Trousdale County, TN 470 45 43,967 4,209
3 Dickson County, TN 462 240 30,494 15,853
4 Hickman County, TN 438 108 27,616 6,815
5 Smith County, TN 427 83 31,643 6,157
6 Robertson County, TN 425 295 31,009 21,503
7 Cannon County, TN 415 58 29,959 4,187
8 Sumner County, TN 397 712 29,563 53,057
9 Maury County, TN 368 330 32,154 28,867
10 Wilson County, TN 358 475 31,324 41,556
11 Cheatham County, TN 298 119 27,288 10,896
12 Rutherford County, TN 286 879 31,096 95,505
13 Davidson County, TN 238 1,631 27,877 190,685
14 Williamson County, TN 181 395 28,282 61,839

