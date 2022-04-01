ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

COVID-19: How Cases in the Wheeling, WV-OH Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0ewIkeXd00 The U.S. reported over 211,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending March 29, bringing the total count to more than 79.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 969,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 9.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 10.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 10.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 12.7% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Wheeling, WV-OH metro area consists of Belmont County, Ohio County, and Marshall County. As of March 29, there were 25,143.0 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Wheeling residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,535.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Wheeling metro area, Marshall County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of March 29, there were 28,503.9 cases per 100,000 residents in Marshall County, the most of any county in Wheeling, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Belmont County, there were 22,962.5 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Wheeling.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Wheeling metro area, unemployment peaked at 17.7% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 5.2%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Wheeling, WV-OH metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in West Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 29 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 29 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of March 29 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of March 29 per 100,000 residents
48260 Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH 118,213 26,359 22,297.9 559 472.9
34060 Morgantown, WV 139,157 33,752 24,254.6 330 237.1
48540 Wheeling, WV-OH 141,475 35,571 25,143.0 618 436.8
16620 Charleston, WV 264,113 68,316 25,866.2 1,037 392.6
37620 Parkersburg-Vienna, WV 90,758 23,562 25,961.3 365 402.2
26580 Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH 361,832 108,342 29,942.6 1,312 362.6
13220 Beckley, WV 118,828 35,668 30,016.5 530 446.0

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.

108K+

Followers

65K+

Posts

26M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
Wheeling, WV
Coronavirus
Wheeling, WV
Government
City
Morgantown, WV
Wheeling, WV
Health
City
Beckley, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Wheeling, WV
Fortune

The end of booming home prices is almost here, national mortgage bankers group says

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Housing economists are concerned. As they see it, if home price growth doesn't slow down, it could ultimately put prices so far out of reach for homebuyers that the housing market overheats. They'd like to see the market return to normal rates of growth—not risk a housing bust.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#U S Census Bureau#Covid#Americans
moneytalksnews.com

8 States Where Gas Is $5 a Gallon — or Soon May Be

Gas prices have climbed to all-time highs this month. After climbing throughout 2021, fuel prices ignited further in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. And the trend shows little sign of abating. In fact, prices have passed the $5-a-gallon mark in three states — two of which recorded record-high prices today — and a handful of other states may be poised to crack that barrier soon.
TRAFFIC
FloridaDaily

AAA: Gas Prices in Florida Fell Drastically in Recent Days

The price of oil suffered steep losses last week, enabling the price of gasoline to back off from record highs. The state average price for gasoline is on a nine-day streak of declines, dropping a total of 20 cents per gallon. On Sunday, drivers in Florida paid an average price of $4.18 per gallon, down from $4.35 a gallon at the start of last week and below the national average of $4.23 a gallon.
FLORIDA STATE
thecentersquare.com

What Drivers in West Virginia are Paying in Gas Taxes

Gas prices are hovering near all-time highs in the United States. The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline stood at $4.24 as of March 23 - up 70 cents from a month ago. What Americans pay at the pump is subject to a number of factors - the...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine in Iowa

According to public health experts, vaccines are one of the best ways to protect against the continued spread of COVID-19 and reduce the likelihood of severe symptoms. Still, many Americans remain hesitant. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 28,700,000 Americans — or 11.5% of the 18 and older population — […]
IOWA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

How Michigan’s Annual Unemployment Rate Compares to the Nation

The annual unemployment rate in the United States jumped to 8.1% in 2020, up from 3.7% in 2019, reversing a decade-long trend of falling jobless rates. The surge was largely attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to contain the spread of the virus. However, as public policy priorities have shifted away from COVID-19 precautions […]
MICHIGAN STATE
FOXBusiness

US companies add 455,000 jobs in March, ADP report shows

U.S. companies hired employees at a healthy clip in March, suggesting the labor market is still strong and that businesses are eager to fill a near-record number of open positions, according to the ADP National Employment Report released Wednesday morning. Companies added 455,000 jobs in March, slightly above the 450,000...
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

Cities Where Rent Takes the Highest Share of Income

Rents are skyrocketing in many metro areas, according to the February Rental Report from Realtor.com. The median rental price in the 50 largest metro areas reached a new high of $1,792 in February, up 17% from February of 2021. The report also notes that renters earning a typical household income devoted 29.7% of their income […]
HOUSE RENT
24/7 Wall St.

Cities With the Least Amount of Time Lost to Traffic

America’s urban highways were as crowded as parking lots on many days in 2019 — as they had been for decades. As the COVID-19 pandemic quickly shuttered offices across the country in 2020, even the most trafficked roads in places like New York City and Los Angeles became the equivalent of ghost towns. The decline […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

108K+
Followers
65K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy