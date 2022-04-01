ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton County, IN

This Is the County in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0ewIkdeu00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metropolitan area, which covers parts of Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin, a total of 23,999 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 252 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 297 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Chicago metro area comprises 14 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Newton County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Newton County stands at 471 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metro area, Newton County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of March 30, 2022.

These are all the counties in Indiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Newton County, IN 471 66 18,248 2,558
2 Jasper County, IN 419 140 26,916 9,003
3 Kenosha County, WI 370 623 26,079 43,899
4 Lake County, IN 355 1,729 21,771 105,990
5 Porter County, IN 317 532 22,337 37,536
6 Cook County, IL 273 14,244 21,549 1,125,678
7 Grundy County, IL 269 136 24,924 12,589
8 Will County, IL 220 1,516 23,436 161,405
9 Kane County, IL 211 1,119 23,674 125,670
10 Lake County, IL 194 1,367 21,162 148,901
11 DeKalb County, IL 186 194 22,311 23,248
12 DuPage County, IL 182 1,696 22,443 209,111
13 McHenry County, IL 155 477 24,586 75,672
14 Kendall County, IL 128 160 24,754 30,850

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.

108K+

Followers

65K+

Posts

26M+

Views

Follow 24/7 Wall St. and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Sacramento Bee

Flames, explosions rip through Walmart warehouse in Indiana, photos and video show

Crews in central Indiana were battling a massive fire at a Walmart distribution center on Wednesday, March 16. Photos shared by the Plainfield Fire Department show heavy clouds of black smoke above the building. A cause of the fire has not been disclosed, but the Brownsburg Fire Department described it as a 5-alarm fire.
ACCIDENTS
KISS 106

Hoosiers Can Legally Carry Handguns Without Permits Beginning July 2022

Indiana residents will soon be able to legally carry handguns throughout the state without a permit. After much opposition, earlier this month the Indiana House passed a measure to allow "constitutional carry" by a 69-30 vote and the Senate by a 30-20 vote. On Monday, March 21st, Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law that will allow Hoosiers to carry their handgun without a permit.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Health
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
Newton County, IN
Government
County
Newton County, IN
State
Illinois State
Newton County, IN
Health
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 950,000 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin metropolitan area, located […]
MURFREESBORO, TN
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine in Iowa

According to public health experts, vaccines are one of the best ways to protect against the continued spread of COVID-19 and reduce the likelihood of severe symptoms. Still, many Americans remain hesitant. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 28,700,000 Americans — or 11.5% of the 18 and older population — […]
IOWA STATE
The Associated Press

2 people who helped dispose of Iowa murder victim sentenced

KELLOGG, Iowa (AP) — Two people who helped another person dispose of the body of an Iowa murder victim have been sentenced to prison. Julia Cox, 56, was sentenced Monday to seven years in prison and Roy Garner, 59, was sentenced to nine years for their roles in the September 2020 killing of Michael Williams, 44, of Grinnell, the Des Moines Register reported. Cox pleaded guilty in December to abuse of a corpse and accessory after the fact, while Garner pleaded guilty to those same counts and a count of destroying evidence.
GRINNELL, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Metropolitan Areas#Covid#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

Metro Areas With the Biggest Pandemic Population Increase

When the COVID-19 pandemic reared its ugly head in 2020, it upended just about every aspect of the everyday life we had become accustomed to. Schools and businesses shut down, social distancing became de rigueur, and many people began working remotely. With this upheaval, some people began rethinking their living situation and decided to relocate.  […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
mansionglobal.com

Outside Indianapolis, a Cornfield-Turned-Luxury Estate Lists for $6.9 Million

This Indiana home is hitting the market for $6.9 million. A home in Indiana with three swimming pools and a bowling alley is hitting the market for $6.9 million. The roughly 30,000-square-foot home is located in the affluent Indianapolis suburb of Carmel, according to the listing agent Carrie Holle of Compass. About 20 miles from downtown Indianapolis, it sits on roughly 2.2 acres and overlooks a 30-acre lake.
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 200,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 79.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 970,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

Cities Where Rent Takes the Highest Share of Income

Rents are skyrocketing in many metro areas, according to the February Rental Report from Realtor.com. The median rental price in the 50 largest metro areas reached a new high of $1,792 in February, up 17% from February of 2021. The report also notes that renters earning a typical household income devoted 29.7% of their income […]
HOUSE RENT
24/7 Wall St.

Cities With the Least Amount of Time Lost to Traffic

America’s urban highways were as crowded as parking lots on many days in 2019 — as they had been for decades. As the COVID-19 pandemic quickly shuttered offices across the country in 2020, even the most trafficked roads in places like New York City and Los Angeles became the equivalent of ghost towns. The decline […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous State for COVID-19

It seems that worries other than COVID-19 are occupying Americans these days – the economy, the war in Ukraine, and most of all inflation. The pandemic seems to have taken a back seat, perhaps understandably. Cases have been dropping nationwide, and hospitalizations hit a new low as of March 31, with just over 16,000 people […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Salon

Squeezed: How cartels, climate and supply chains are causing lime prices to surge

I started wondering if something was going on when I received my second bowl of pho in as many weeks with a slice of lemon on the side. My apartment is at the edge of Chicago's Little Vietnam stretch and pho ga from Nhà Hàng Vietnam Restaurant has quickly become my go-to post-work comfort food. Typically, it's served with a small platter packed with basil, bean sprouts, a slice or two of jalapeño and a wedge of lime.
LOUISVILLE, KY
24/7 Wall St.

Cities Where the Burglary Rate is Soaring

Burglary – defined as the unlawful entry of a structure, such as a home or business, to commit a theft or felony – is the most serious nonviolent offense tracked by the FBI. There were just over 1 million burglaries reported in the United States in 2020, a 7% decline from the previous year.  Most […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

108K+
Followers
65K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy