This Is the County in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metropolitan area, which covers parts of Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin, a total of 23,999 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 252 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 297 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Chicago metro area comprises 14 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Newton County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Newton County stands at 471 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metro area, Newton County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of March 30, 2022.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Newton County, IN 471 66 18,248 2,558 2 Jasper County, IN 419 140 26,916 9,003 3 Kenosha County, WI 370 623 26,079 43,899 4 Lake County, IN 355 1,729 21,771 105,990 5 Porter County, IN 317 532 22,337 37,536 6 Cook County, IL 273 14,244 21,549 1,125,678 7 Grundy County, IL 269 136 24,924 12,589 8 Will County, IL 220 1,516 23,436 161,405 9 Kane County, IL 211 1,119 23,674 125,670 10 Lake County, IL 194 1,367 21,162 148,901 11 DeKalb County, IL 186 194 22,311 23,248 12 DuPage County, IL 182 1,696 22,443 209,111 13 McHenry County, IL 155 477 24,586 75,672 14 Kendall County, IL 128 160 24,754 30,850

