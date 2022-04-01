ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0ewIkbtS00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson metropolitan area, located in Indiana, a total of 6,228 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 310 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 297 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though COVID-19 deaths per capita in the metro area are closely in line with comparable national rate, there are parts of the city where this is not the case.

The broader Indianapolis metro area comprises 11 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Madison County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Madison County stands at 473 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson metro area, Madison County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of March 30, 2022.

These are all the counties in Indiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Madison County, IN 473 613 25,187 32,618
2 Brown County, IN 406 61 17,194 2,585
3 Morgan County, IN 383 267 23,572 16,436
4 Johnson County, IN 381 578 27,858 42,222
5 Shelby County, IN 372 165 30,571 13,573
6 Hancock County, IN 335 247 27,936 20,625
7 Hendricks County, IN 326 525 25,277 40,681
8 Putnam County, IN 325 122 24,777 9,306
9 Marion County, IN 303 2,863 23,788 224,684
10 Boone County, IN 266 171 23,572 15,162
11 Hamilton County, IN 195 616 25,843 81,688

