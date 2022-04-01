This Is the County in the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19
Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.
In the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson metropolitan area, located in Indiana, a total of 6,228 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 310 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 297 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.
Though COVID-19 deaths per capita in the metro area are closely in line with comparable national rate, there are parts of the city where this is not the case.
The broader Indianapolis metro area comprises 11 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Madison County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Madison County stands at 473 for every 100,000 people.
With the highest per capita death rate in the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson metro area, Madison County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of March 30, 2022.
|Rank
|Geography
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|Confirmed cases per 100,000 people
|Total confirmed cases
|1
|Madison County, IN
|473
|613
|25,187
|32,618
|2
|Brown County, IN
|406
|61
|17,194
|2,585
|3
|Morgan County, IN
|383
|267
|23,572
|16,436
|4
|Johnson County, IN
|381
|578
|27,858
|42,222
|5
|Shelby County, IN
|372
|165
|30,571
|13,573
|6
|Hancock County, IN
|335
|247
|27,936
|20,625
|7
|Hendricks County, IN
|326
|525
|25,277
|40,681
|8
|Putnam County, IN
|325
|122
|24,777
|9,306
|9
|Marion County, IN
|303
|2,863
|23,788
|224,684
|10
|Boone County, IN
|266
|171
|23,572
|15,162
|11
|Hamilton County, IN
|195
|616
|25,843
|81,688
