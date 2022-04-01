This Is the County in the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 18,849 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 260 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 297 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Dallas metro area comprises 13 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Hood County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Hood County stands at 480 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metro area, Hood County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of March 30, 2022.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Hood County, TX 480 273 23,444 13,340 2 Kaufman County, TX 449 534 29,603 35,201 3 Johnson County, TX 447 730 26,127 42,711 4 Wise County, TX 416 269 26,128 16,889 5 Somervell County, TX 412 36 24,099 2,107 6 Hunt County, TX 391 360 17,071 15,731 7 Parker County, TX 344 446 26,341 34,191 8 Ellis County, TX 341 576 28,814 48,649 9 Tarrant County, TX 289 5,833 27,825 562,063 10 Rockwall County, TX 283 265 28,233 26,438 11 Dallas County, TX 259 6,696 21,969 568,247 12 Denton County, TX 166 1,341 22,122 178,533 13 Collin County, TX 158 1,490 22,108 208,776

