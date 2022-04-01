ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, MO

This Is the County in the Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0ewIkXJQ00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Kansas City metropolitan area, which covers parts of Missouri and Kansas, a total of 5,650 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 268 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 297 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Kansas City metro area comprises 14 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Clinton County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Clinton County stands at 571 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Kansas City metro area, Clinton County ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of March 30, 2022.

These are all the counties in Missouri where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Clinton County, MO 571 117 23,429 4,797
2 Bates County, MO 562 92 22,872 3,745
3 Caldwell County, MO 409 37 18,676 1,690
4 Ray County, MO 407 93 22,537 5,144
5 Lafayette County, MO 393 128 23,885 7,784
6 Jackson County, MO 357 2,467 30,210 209,056
7 Cass County, MO 298 306 24,285 24,935
8 Wyandotte County, KS 286 470 28,454 46,762
9 Linn County, KS 280 27 29,206 2,814
10 Miami County, KS 275 91 23,313 7,723
11 Leavenworth County, KS 224 179 24,122 19,308
12 Johnson County, KS 204 1,196 24,770 145,027
13 Clay County, MO 145 346 11,274 26,963
14 Platte County, MO 102 101 10,493 10,370

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wrongfully convicted man sues Kansas county for $93 million

A Kansas man who served 23 years in prison for a double murder he did not commit is seeking $93 million in damages from the county where he was convicted and a former detective he says framed him. Lamonte McIntyre, 45, and his mother allege in a lawsuit filed in 2018 that the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, is responsible for the actions of former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective Roger Golubski and other officers involved in his prosecution.A federal judge on Thursday set a Nov. 7 trial for the civil case. The Unified Government...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Centre Daily

Police officer killed, another wounded in shootout at Motel 6, Missouri cops say

A Missouri police officer is dead and another wounded after a suspect opened fire on them at a Motel 6 in Bonne Terre, police told news outlets. The officers — Lane Burns, 30, and Garrett Worley, 28 — were responding to a call about a disturbance in one of the motel rooms around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 17, outlets reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clinton County, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
Clinton County, MO
Government
The Independent

At least five dead in 50 car pile-up on Missouri highway

At least five people are confirmed dead and several injured in a massive pile-up of 40 to 50 cars and trucks on Missouri’s Interstate 57 highway.The casualties could rise as rescue crews work to assess the damage and injuries, with a mobile morgue set up near the Mississippi County crash site.Mississippi County EMS director Zach Bolden said conditions were foggy when emergency crews responded to the pile-up of between 40 to 50 vehicles, according to 23WIFR.Drone footage of the scene showed multiple large semi-trailers and small cars strewn across the highway in flames and smoke.Early indications point to one of...
ACCIDENTS
Wichita Eagle

Kansas is poised to legalize sports betting. Missouri is still divided on details.

Kansas is poised to become the next state to legalize sports betting, as the Legislature nears final approval of a deal four years in the making. In Missouri, lawmakers remain at odds over details like how much in taxes casinos should have to pay. But the House last week passed a bill, the furthest any sports gambling proposal has ever gotten in the state.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Covid#Americans
KMBC.com

Looking for a KU watch party? Several planned around town

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Want to stay closer to the Kansas City area instead of heading to Lawrence to watch Saturday's big Final Four game?. Several watch parties have been planned for people wanting to see the University of Kansas Jayhawks take on the Villanova Wildcats. Two events are...
KANSAS CITY, MO
24/7 Wall St.

Metro Areas With the Biggest Pandemic Population Increase

When the COVID-19 pandemic reared its ugly head in 2020, it upended just about every aspect of the everyday life we had become accustomed to. Schools and businesses shut down, social distancing became de rigueur, and many people began working remotely. With this upheaval, some people began rethinking their living situation and decided to relocate.  […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

Cities Where Property Crime is Falling

The U.S. property crime rate fell for the 19th consecutive year in 2020 – a bright spot in an otherwise bleak year defined largely by the COVID-19 pandemic and a historic surge in deadly violence.  Property crime is made up of three categories of offenses: larceny, defined as the unlawful taking of property; burglary, defined […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

Cities Where the Burglary Rate is Soaring

Burglary – defined as the unlawful entry of a structure, such as a home or business, to commit a theft or felony – is the most serious nonviolent offense tracked by the FBI. There were just over 1 million burglaries reported in the United States in 2020, a 7% decline from the previous year.  Most […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

108K+
Followers
65K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy