This Is the County in the Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Kansas City metropolitan area, which covers parts of Missouri and Kansas, a total of 5,650 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 268 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 297 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Kansas City metro area comprises 14 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Clinton County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Clinton County stands at 571 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Kansas City metro area, Clinton County ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of March 30, 2022.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Clinton County, MO 571 117 23,429 4,797 2 Bates County, MO 562 92 22,872 3,745 3 Caldwell County, MO 409 37 18,676 1,690 4 Ray County, MO 407 93 22,537 5,144 5 Lafayette County, MO 393 128 23,885 7,784 6 Jackson County, MO 357 2,467 30,210 209,056 7 Cass County, MO 298 306 24,285 24,935 8 Wyandotte County, KS 286 470 28,454 46,762 9 Linn County, KS 280 27 29,206 2,814 10 Miami County, KS 275 91 23,313 7,723 11 Leavenworth County, KS 224 179 24,122 19,308 12 Johnson County, KS 204 1,196 24,770 145,027 13 Clay County, MO 145 346 11,274 26,963 14 Platte County, MO 102 101 10,493 10,370

