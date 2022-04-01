ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, KY

This Is the County in the Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0ewIkWQh00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Louisville/Jefferson County metropolitan area, which covers parts of Kentucky and Indiana, a total of 3,865 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 304 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 297 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though COVID-19 deaths per capita in the metro area are closely in line with comparable national rate, there are parts of the city where this is not the case.

The broader Louisville/Jefferson County metro area comprises 12 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Washington County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Washington County stands at 474 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Louisville/Jefferson County metro area, Washington County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of March 30, 2022.

These are all the counties in Kentucky where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Washington County, KY 474 57 32,540 3,911
2 Trimble County, KY 452 39 25,425 2,196
3 Scott County, IN 425 101 33,079 7,854
4 Floyd County, IN 370 284 24,601 18,896
5 Shelby County, KY 336 157 28,346 13,262
6 Harrison County, IN 332 132 27,186 10,796
7 Clark County, IN 323 374 26,808 31,017
8 Henry County, KY 297 47 30,113 4,762
9 Jefferson County, KY 296 2,272 29,251 224,399
10 Spencer County, KY 296 54 29,108 5,311
11 Bullitt County, KY 266 211 26,648 21,176
12 Oldham County, KY 210 137 27,881 18,227

