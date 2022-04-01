This Is the County in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metropolitan area, which covers parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland, a total of 18,037 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 297 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 297 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though COVID-19 deaths per capita in the metro area are closely in line with comparable national rate, there are parts of the city where this is not the case.

The broader Philadelphia metro area comprises 11 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Salem County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Salem County stands at 385 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metro area, Salem County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of March 30, 2022.

These are all the counties in New Jersey where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Salem County, NJ 385 244 22,567 14,293 2 Camden County, NJ 351 1,783 24,667 125,154 3 Delaware County, PA 330 1,857 19,450 109,604 4 Gloucester County, NJ 328 953 23,908 69,537 5 Philadelphia County, PA 321 5,061 19,524 307,610 6 Bucks County, PA 299 1,871 19,604 122,796 7 Montgomery County, PA 280 2,300 18,480 151,778 8 Burlington County, NJ 267 1,193 22,796 101,756 9 Cecil County, MD 251 257 15,028 15,406 10 New Castle County, DE 249 1,383 26,459 146,884 11 Chester County, PA 219 1,135 17,670 91,382

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .