COVID-19: How Cases in the Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 211,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending March 29, bringing the total count to more than 79.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 969,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 9.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 10.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 10.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 12.7% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA metro area consists of Mahoning County, Trumbull County, and Mercer County. As of March 29, there were 21,774.3 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Youngstown residents, 11.3% lower than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,535.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Youngstown-Warren-Boardman metro area, Mahoning County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of March 29, there were 23,163.5 cases per 100,000 residents in Mahoning County, the most of any county in Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In Trumbull County, there were 20,682.5 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Youngstown-Warren-Boardman.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Youngstown-Warren-Boardman metro area, unemployment peaked at 20.4% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 6.2%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Ohio where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 29 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 29 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of March 29 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of March 29 per 100,000 residents 10420 Akron, OH 703,845 146,032 20,747.8 2,130 302.6 15940 Canton-Massillon, OH 399,736 84,900 21,239.0 1,815 454.0 17460 Cleveland-Elyria, OH 2,056,898 438,891 21,337.5 6,185 300.7 49660 Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA 541,846 117,983 21,774.3 2,491 459.7 18140 Columbus, OH 2,077,761 477,297 22,971.7 4,512 217.2 45780 Toledo, OH 644,137 149,744 23,247.2 2,058 319.5 19430 Dayton-Kettering, OH 803,543 189,705 23,608.6 2,951 367.2 17140 Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN 2,201,741 536,014 24,345.0 5,650 256.6 44220 Springfield, OH 134,726 34,913 25,914.1 568 421.6 31900 Mansfield, OH 121,100 31,467 25,984.3 501 413.7 30620 Lima, OH 103,175 27,399 26,555.9 475 460.4

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .