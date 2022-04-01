ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

COVID-19: Yuma, AZ Metro Area Among the Most Dangerous in America

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0ewIkR1400 The U.S. reported over 211,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending March 29, bringing the total count to more than 79.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 969,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 9.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 10.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 10.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 12.7% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Yuma, AZ metro area consists of just Yuma County. As of March 29, there were 29,845.6 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Yuma residents, the 36th highest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,535.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Yuma metro area, unemployment peaked at 25.0% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 13.6%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Yuma, AZ metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Arizona where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 29 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 29 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of March 29 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of March 29 per 100,000 residents
39150 Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ 228,067 47,679 20,905.7 1,172 513.9
46060 Tucson, AZ 1,027,207 252,256 24,557.5 3,751 365.2
43420 Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ 125,867 31,254 24,831.0 557 442.5
29420 Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ 207,695 57,246 27,562.5 1,407 677.4
38060 Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ 4,761,603 1,389,705 29,185.7 17,975 377.5
49740 Yuma, AZ 209,468 62,517 29,845.6 1,155 551.4
22380 Flagstaff, AZ 141,274 43,311 30,657.4 463 327.7

Comments / 0

