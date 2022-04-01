ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

This Is the County in the New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0ewIkQ8L00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the New York-Newark-Jersey City metropolitan area, which covers parts of New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, a total of 79,423 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 397 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 297 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader New York metro area comprises 25 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Bronx County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Bronx County stands at 536 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the New York-Newark-Jersey City metro area, Bronx County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of March 30, 2022.

These are all the counties in New York where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Bronx County, NY 536 7,712 28,280 406,626
2 Queens County, NY 515 11,832 27,799 638,973
3 Ocean County, NJ 492 2,914 27,246 161,278
4 Kings County, NY 491 12,781 26,684 693,982
5 Richmond County, NY 487 2,309 34,860 165,273
6 Passaic County, NJ 461 2,325 28,596 144,134
7 Essex County, NJ 453 3,593 26,668 211,625
8 Union County, NJ 425 2,353 26,076 144,219
9 Hudson County, NJ 406 2,715 25,532 170,715
10 Bergen County, NJ 368 3,421 23,912 222,380
11 Monmouth County, NJ 347 2,161 26,164 163,105
12 Middlesex County, NJ 346 2,859 23,220 191,961
13 New York County,, NY 333 5,430 25,188 411,190
14 Sussex County, NJ 331 471 23,712 33,742
15 Morris County, NJ 308 1,525 23,880 118,059
16 Orange County, NY 302 1,142 29,042 109,843
17 Suffolk County, NY 293 4,359 28,589 425,373
18 Somerset County, NJ 293 967 20,401 67,359
19 Nassau County, NY 282 3,821 29,634 401,999
20 Westchester County, NY 279 2,701 25,770 249,661
21 Rockland County, NY 275 891 28,416 91,979
22 Dutchess County, NY 223 655 21,690 63,747
23 Hunterdon County, NJ 216 270 19,572 24,475
24 Pike County, PA 171 95 18,152 10,074
25 Putnam County, NY 122 121 23,737 23,516

