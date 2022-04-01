ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0ewIkPFc00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria metropolitan area, which covers all the District of Columbia, and parts of Virginia, Maryland, and West Virginia, a total of 10,787 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 176 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 297 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Washington metro area comprises 24 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Warren County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Warren County stands at 375 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria metro area, Warren County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of March 30, 2022.

These are all the counties in Maryland where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Warren County, VA 375 148 21,458 8,465
2 Culpeper County, VA 291 147 22,763 11,484
3 Clarke County, VA 285 41 18,051 2,593
4 Jefferson County, WV 239 134 25,232 14,175
5 Prince George's County, MD 235 2,133 18,739 169,812
6 Charles County, MD 221 349 17,653 27,833
7 Spotsylvania County, VA 217 285 20,230 26,585
8 Frederick County, MD 208 516 18,306 45,485
9 Fauquier County, VA 203 140 18,769 12,972
10 District of Columbia District, DC 194 1,331 19,942 136,506
11 Montgomery County, MD 194 2,017 16,041 166,851
12 Fairfax City, VA 176 42 8,188 1,954
13 Manassas City, VA 169 70 21,895 9,077
14 Prince William County, VA 160 729 20,706 94,574
15 Calvert County, MD 156 142 12,178 11,092
16 Manassas Park City, VA 152 25 22,554 3,704
17 Arlington County, VA 138 321 17,739 41,120
18 Fredericksburg City, VA 133 38 18,554 5,282
19 Fairfax County, VA 125 1,427 15,347 175,498
20 Rappahannock County, VA 123 9 12,725 933
21 Alexandria City, VA 118 185 19,222 30,083
22 Stafford County, VA 117 169 20,847 30,022
23 Falls Church City, VA 114 16 13,976 1,966
24 Loudoun County, VA 97 373 17,572 67,679

24/7 Wall St.

