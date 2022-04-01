This Is the County in the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 15,485 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 268 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 297 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Atlanta metro area comprises 29 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Meriwether County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Meriwether County stands at 663 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell metro area, Meriwether County ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of March 30, 2022.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Meriwether County, GA 663 140 21,068 4,448 2 Butts County, GA 636 151 27,154 6,449 3 Spalding County, GA 623 403 24,378 15,777 4 Lamar County, GA 605 112 26,095 4,831 5 Haralson County, GA 570 165 18,621 5,392 6 Pickens County, GA 525 162 26,826 8,271 7 Pike County, GA 509 92 30,041 5,432 8 Jasper County, GA 508 70 22,628 3,119 9 Walton County, GA 472 425 24,212 21,823 10 Heard County, GA 428 50 18,524 2,163 11 Bartow County, GA 423 438 27,970 28,982 12 Dawson County, GA 419 100 28,674 6,842 13 Newton County, GA 415 442 22,962 24,454 14 Carroll County, GA 376 436 20,370 23,634 15 Rockdale County, GA 353 314 20,557 18,298 16 Morgan County, GA 340 62 24,722 4,508 17 Clayton County, GA 338 942 22,739 63,365 18 Coweta County, GA 334 470 23,361 32,826 19 Barrow County, GA 324 249 28,387 21,826 20 Henry County, GA 300 664 26,006 57,554 21 Fayette County, GA 279 311 19,915 22,179 22 Douglas County, GA 274 389 24,459 34,692 23 Paulding County, GA 271 423 24,275 37,830 24 Cherokee County, GA 250 605 25,967 62,817 25 Cobb County, GA 235 1,750 22,892 170,562 26 DeKalb County, GA 225 1,672 19,608 145,724 27 Fulton County, GA 218 2,231 20,935 213,932 28 Gwinnett County, GA 203 1,836 22,858 206,243 29 Forsyth County, GA 173 381 24,824 54,583

