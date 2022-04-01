This Is the County in the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News metropolitan area, which covers parts of Virginia and North Carolina, a total of 3,624 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 210 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 297 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Virginia Beach metro area comprises 16 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Portsmouth, an independent city, has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Portsmouth stands at 334 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News metro area, Portsmouth ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of March 30, 2022.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Portsmouth City, VA 334 318 21,733 20,714 2 Suffolk City, VA 329 293 20,851 18,591 3 Mathews County, VA 318 28 16,212 1,426 4 Isle of Wight County, VA 302 110 19,969 7,263 5 Gloucester County, VA 272 101 19,615 7,289 6 Poquoson City, VA 241 29 19,395 2,335 7 Hampton City, VA 235 319 20,286 27,504 8 Newport News City, VA 215 388 20,034 36,090 9 Chesapeake City, VA 201 479 20,906 49,718 10 Norfolk City, VA 188 462 17,066 41,912 11 Virginia Beach City, VA 178 802 19,763 88,962 12 Gates County, NC 164 19 16,319 1,887 13 James City County, VA 158 117 19,922 14,773 14 York County, VA 155 105 14,438 9,758 15 Williamsburg City, VA 149 22 11,820 1,748 16 Currituck County, NC 124 32 19,270 4,971

