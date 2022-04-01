ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Richmond, VA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0ewIkLxw00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Richmond metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 3,300 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 258 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 297 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Richmond metro area comprises 17 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Colonial Heights, an independent city, has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Colonial Heights stands at 546 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Richmond metro area, Colonial Heights ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of March 30, 2022.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Colonial Heights City, VA 546 96 27,414 4,823
2 Hopewell City, VA 527 118 27,236 6,103
3 Amelia County, VA 467 60 20,266 2,605
4 Petersburg City, VA 427 136 26,028 8,284
5 Charles City County, VA 386 27 16,412 1,148
6 Sussex County, VA 348 40 21,043 2,417
7 Dinwiddie County, VA 304 86 18,694 5,292
8 Henrico County, VA 276 899 19,673 64,063
9 Caroline County, VA 265 80 22,575 6,814
10 Hanover County, VA 263 275 20,708 21,629
11 King William County, VA 230 38 22,313 3,681
12 Chesterfield County, VA 221 749 21,288 72,261
13 Richmond City, VA 218 488 19,730 44,153
14 Goochland County, VA 209 47 17,347 3,900
15 Powhatan County, VA 199 57 17,607 5,031
16 Prince George County, VA 190 72 21,961 8,322
17 New Kent County, VA 152 32 21,788 4,598

